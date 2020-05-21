Politicians should be putting the country ahead of party politics says Malcolm Noonan

A local TD says politicians should be putting the country ahead of party politics at the moment.

Malcolm Noonan has been reacting on KCLR to the news that Catherine Martin has decided not to challenge for leadership of the Green Party while the government formation talks are continuing.

The party had been split over whether or not to go into talks with Fiianna Fail and Fine Gael but had voted to go ahead.

But then there was a call from four Cork councillors for the deputy leader to run against Eamon Ryan.

Deputy Noonan says the councillors should have let the issue lie until after the talks:

Meanwhile Housing is proving to be a stumbling block in those government formation talks.

The Green Party’s looking for more social housing, while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael want more accommodation for first-time buyers.

The parties will discuss the issue again today during the ninth day of talks, along with local government and climate change.

Negotiators were in full agreement during a session on arts, heritage and the Gaeltacht yesterday.