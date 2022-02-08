Poll claims those over 39 are “too old” to listen to Justin Bieber and nobody under 53 should attend an Adele concert

Aged 39 or over?

You’re now considered “too old” to listen to Justin Bieber according to a new poll.

Over half of those surveyed by u3a believe the genre of music that people listen to should reflect their age.

Two-thirds believe 44 years is the maximum age to be a Stormzy fan with 58% of respondents saying anyone over the age of 41 shouldn’t be listening to Harry Styles.

While it’s also felt by some that those under the age of 53 shouldn’t be at an Adele concert.

However, it seems that four in five older people don’t let their age stop them from going to a gig or discovering a new artist.