Polling stations across Carlow and Kilkenny open from 7am

Polling stations are open from 7am for voting in the local and European elections and Divorce Referendum.

More than 118,000 people are registered to vote today between Carlow and Kilkenny.

73 polling stations in Carlow and 122 in Kilkenny are opening their doors to voters this morning.

There are 44,440 people registered to vote in Carlow and 74,251 in Kilkenny.

You’re being reminded to bring your polling card and some form of identification with you when you go to cast your vote.

You also can’t bring anything that might indicate what way you’re going to vote, like a badge or a poster.

Meanwhile, for people with visual impairments, a Ballot Paper Template will be available that goes over your actual ballot and has a number of accessible features on it including Braille.

You have until 10 o’clock tonight to vote, and the count will begin tomorrow morning from 9 o’clock.