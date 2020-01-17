Pony struck by car on Hebron Road as meeting on animal cruelty also takes place

A pony has been hit by a car on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny this evening.

KCLR News understands the animal was tethered outside the halting site area but the rope was long enough for it to be able to get onto the road.

It’s understood the animal wasn’t badly injured and staff from the council’s environment section were quickly on the scene.

It comes on the same day a meeting took place between Gardaí, the council and elected members on animal cruelty issues.

The private meeting was held this afternoon to discuss how to tackle the issue in the city, after a number of recent incidents.

It was first called for by Councillor Eugene McGuinness, who’s told KCLR News this evening he now wants to set up a public gathering.