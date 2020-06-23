Popular Carlow beauty salon set to close

The popular beauty salon at Sam Mc Cauley’s in Carlow is set to close.

The beauty and day spa at Fairgreen Shopping Centre was hugely popular with local clients.

An official statement from McCauley Health & Beauty says none of their salons will be reopening,due to serious downturn in trading caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

While all beauty salons across the group will close, they insist the pharmacies will continue to operate.