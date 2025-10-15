The portal’s opened for 22 homes in County Kilkenny which are available under the Affordable Purchase Scheme.

The new development at Abbey Hill, Thomastown can be sold at a price lower than the open market value, in return the county council bridges the gap and takes a percentage equity share which can be later bought out.

You’ll find details here with a link to the portal.



KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been catching up with Michael Boyd of Boyd Auctioneers and Bríd Hynes, Administrative Officer with the Affordable Housing Team at Kilkenny County Council …