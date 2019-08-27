KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Positive news for the city in the National Enterprise Awards
Today is the last day the panel will be judging the county
Kilkenny has been wowing the judges for this years National Enterprise Town Awards.
The judging panel were touring the city yesterday & also today for the Bank of Ireland sponsored event.
The scheme is designed to highlight the spirit of enterprise & togetherness in towns, villages & cities around the country.
One of the judges, Eileen Colleary, says she could not get over the integration, co-operation & pride within the communities in Kilkenny.