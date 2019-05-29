KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Possible Water Shortages in Local Area
A Local Area Has Been Informed Over Possible Water Restrictions
Concerns are growing over potential water shortages in Bennettsbridge after Irish Water issued an appeal to locals to conserve supplies.
Councillor Patrick O’Neill said that about one million euro was invested into the water treatment plant since the drought last year.
He described the scheme as ‘in a bad state’. and
He stated that there is an investment plan to increase supply on the scheme but it will not be completed before the Summer.