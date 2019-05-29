Possible Water Shortages in Local Area

KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Concerns are growing over potential water shortages in Bennettsbridge after Irish Water issued an appeal to locals to conserve supplies.

Councillor Patrick O’Neill said that  about one million euro was invested into the water treatment plant since the drought last year.

He described the scheme as ‘in a bad state’. and

He stated that there is an investment plan to increase supply on the scheme but it will not be completed before the Summer.

