A post mortem examination will be carried out later on the partial skeletal remains found in North Co. Dublin earlier this week.

Discovered on wasteland on the Portrane Road in Donabate, they’re believed to be those of Daniel Aruebose who went missing over four years ago when he was aged around three years old.

Gardaí had been searching the site for a fortnight after they were told the child was secretly buried there.

It’s hoped the post-mortem, which may take some time, will determine whether the child died accidently, of natural causes or if something more sinister happened.