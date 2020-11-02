KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Post-mortem to be carried out on the body of the man who died after being found unresponsive in Carlow Town
It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at a house in the New Oak Estate
Gardai say the results of a post-mortem on the body of a Carlow man will determine the course of their investigation.
Emergency services alerted officers after they found the male in his forties unresponsive at a house at New Oak Estate in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, 1st November).
He died a short time later and a post mortem examination is to take place.
KCLR News understand it’s the second of two personal tragedies in a number of days for the man’s family.
