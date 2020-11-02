Post-mortem to be carried out on the body of the man who died after being found unresponsive in Carlow Town

Gardai say the results of a post-mortem on the body of a Carlow man will determine the course of their investigation.

Emergency services alerted officers after they found the male in his forties unresponsive at a house at New Oak Estate in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, 1st November).

He died a short time later and a post mortem examination is to take place.

KCLR News understand it’s the second of two personal tragedies in a number of days for the man’s family.

