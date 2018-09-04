Post office closures & school bus seat shortage among the topics at Sinn Féin’s think-in

Services like post offices and school buses are nearly seen as a luxury for people in rural Ireland.

So says Sinn Féin Deputy Kathleen Funchion who says both issues have come up at the party’s two-day think-in which is coming to a close this afternoon.

The ongoing school bus issue has seen a number of children at points across Kilkenny county left with no way of getting to school.

Deputy Funchion, who is the party’s Education Spokesperson, says she will be contacting the Education Minister, Richard Bruton directly on this issue. It follows agreements by Minister John Paul Phelan & Deputy Bobby Aylward to raise the issue at their party think-ins which both take place within the next fortnight.

The hope is that the cross-party pressure might lead to a positive development for those impacted.