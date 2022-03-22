Postmasters across Kilkenny and Carlow to consider industrial action

Postmasters are warning they could stage industrial action over their mounting frustration with An Post and the Government.

They will hold an emergency meeting next Monday to consider balloting for action.

They’re expressing concerns over a lack of investment in the postal service, and planned changes to postal orders and foreign exchange services.

Ned O’Hara, General Secretary of the Irish Postmasters Union, says they don’t want to strike:

“We want to meet the members, hear their views. There is frustration”