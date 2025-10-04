ESB crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across the country following Storm Amy.

Outages were reported in various locations across Carlow and Kilkenny overnight including in Castlecomer, Pollerton, Tullow and a major outtage affecting over 1,000 customers in Graige. Power has since been restored across all local areas.

Meanwhile, Drivers are being urged to be careful with debris on roads following the first seasonal storm.

Donegal was the worst hit county – where a man in his 40’s died at a property in Letterkenny, following what’s thought to be a weather related injury.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow weather says the coming week will be much better.