Power tools stolen locally have been recovered in Athy

A large amount of power tools stolen from people in Carlow and Kilkenny have been recovered.

Local Gardaí were involved in a raid in Athy Co. Kildare yesterday.

A significant quantity of tools were found in the operation.

One man was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda Station for questioning.

The task now is to reunite the tools with their rightful owners so if you’ve been a victim of a recent robbery or you know someone who has you should get in touch with Carlow Gardaí Detective Unit on 059 9131505.