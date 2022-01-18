Praise for council & emergency staff who prevented family homes in north Kilkenny from flooding

Families in one part of north Kilkenny narrowly avoided having their homes flooded recently.

Council and emergency staff in the area have been praised for helping to avoid a serious incident for residents on Old Road, Moneenroe.

Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick raised the issue as members of the Castlecomer Municipal District met yesterday.

And he said a quick intervention was required as the floodwaters came very close to homes in the area:

“Some of the houses were very threatened with floodwaters rising at a rapid pace.In one situation it had come within an inch of entering the house and it was the quick and timely intervention of the foreman of Kilkenny County Council John Shorthall and the emergency services led by Eddie Brennan in the fire services in Castlecomer that prevented it”