Praise for Tullow home owner who disturbed thief

Gardai are praising a local householder who disturbed a thief trying to burgle their home.

They are still hunting for the man who was forced to abandon the burglary in Tullow on Tuesday last week.

The thief was forced to flee the house at Straboe in a grey or silver car.

The householder says he was wearing a navy jumper with white stripes and a baseball cap.

Speaking to KCLR, Garda Andy Neill said the homeowner did really well in a very upsetting situation.