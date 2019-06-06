Premises in Kilkenny searched by CAB, Department of Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

Premises in Kilkenny have been searched by the Criminal Assets Bureau, among other agencies, today.

Places in four other counties were also targeted, in an operation targeting fraudulent horse identification.

A total of seven farms, homes and businesses were searched this morning throughout Kilkenny, Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, and Westmeath.

The planned searches were carried out by The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted by officials from the Department of Agriculture and also the Food Safety Authority.

The investigation relates to fraudulent practices around the tampering of ID, passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter.

KCLR has contacted all agencies involved but they say they are gathering evidence at this phase of the operation, and won’t be commenting any further.