President of Ireland heads the bill for Carlow writers festival

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will be making his way to Carlow later today.

He’s a key speaker as the Festival of Writing and Ideas opens at Borris House for the weekend.

President Higgins is one of a number of big names on the bill as the festival returns in person this year – other contributors include Professor Luke O’Neill, the former State Pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy, author John Banville and actress Amy Huberman.

It all starts this afternoon and will run until Sunday evening.

Festival Director Hugo Jellet has told KCLR they are delighted to be back in person this year “It’s also a really important moment for the Arts, for us to be able to get back in front of our writers, and our film-makers, and our policy makers and musicians and watch them in the skin live. No zoom, no screens. Just in person, here in the grounds of Borris House”.