President of Ireland says irresponsible action by people during the Covid 19 pandemic puts all of us at risk

President Michael D Higgins says irresponsible action by people during the Covid 19 pandemic puts all of us at risk.

He’s particularly appealed to young people to tell their friends about the importance of social distancing.

683 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Republic so far, with 126 new cases confirmed yesterday.

Half of those with coronavirus are in Dublin, while Monaghan is the only county not to have registered a confirmed case.

The President made this appeal on this twitter.