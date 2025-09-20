As Carlow County Council voted yesterday not to nominate anyone for the Presidential Election, one confirmed candidate was the first to visit the county ahead of the next months election.

Catherine Connolly toured Carlow yesterday with stops in Borris, the Carlow Exchange, Carlow College, and the local art shop Made in Carlow, where she met with locals, students, artists, and community groups, including migrants and Gaeilgeoirs.

People Before Profit’s Cllr Adrienne Wallace and Social Democrats Senator Patricia Stephenson have both endorsed Connolly, citing her long-standing advocacy for the marginalised and her commitment to inclusive public service.

Cllr Wallace added, “People Before Profit are happy to endorse Catherine, the term of the next President will extend into the early 2030s. It’s very important to have a voice to succeed Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtarán who continues to advocate for an equal and inclusive society, and also to highlight the fast-approaching threats from failure to act to prevent climate catastrophe and the constant attempts by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to abandon Irish neutrality.”

Social Democrats Senator Patricia Stephenson concluded, “We were delighted to host Catherine in Borris this Friday – including a visit to the Borris farmers market and Plur Bakery in Joyce’s pub. It’s an honour to be campaigning for Catherine Connolly – she really represents the best of public life in Ireland. She has spent her entire career campaigning for the most marginalised and those who have been ignored by the State and that’s why I’m proud to be nominating her for President.”