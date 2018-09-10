Presidential hopefuls to appear before Kilkenny County Council today

While it’s a two horse race in Carlow, it’s all to play for in Kilkenny for the presidential hopefuls.

Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy are the only two in the running for backing from Carlow’s council members and that decision will be made later today.

Seán Gallagher has this morning received his first endorsement as a candidate – that came from Roscommon County Council.

He’s also one of the five people due to address Kilkenny’s members later today.

From 2pm he and Marie Goretti Moylan, Patrick Melly, Sarah Louise Mulligan & Peter Casey will each be given eight minutes to address councillors with a further seven minutes to answer questions. Gemma O’Doherty who was expected to address councillors now can’t attend.

This is the second of two meetings held by Kilkenny – which some deemed unncecessary. But Cathaoirleach Eamon Aylward’s been telling KCLR News that he believes it’s worth it.