The Presidential race has begun in earnest, after the Social Democrats confirmed they would be backing Catherine Connolly in the race for the Áras.

The Independent Galway West TD’s candidacy has been met with criticism by some within Fianna Fáil, with Junior Minister Robert Troy saying that she has announced her intention to run “too early”.

However, Carlow Kilkenny TD and Minister of State at the Department of Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said that Connolly would make an excellent candidate.

“Catherine Connolly is an absolutely excellent TD, I would have worked very well with her for the last number of years, a very capable candidate, very passionate about what she does, and I want to wish her well, because you know, it’s not easy to put your name on that ballot paper, it’s a hard slog, a lot comes with it, and the work that goes into it, so I wish her well, as I said, she is a good candidate, and as I said I have the height of respect for her.”