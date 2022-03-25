KCLR News

Price hike on the way for Energia customers in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gas and electricity bills will rise by 15% from 25 April 2022

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke25/03/2022

Energia is the latest energy provider to announce a price increase for customers.

It says its average electricity and gas bills will go up by 15% from April 25th.

Customers in Carlow and Kilkenny who are on both plans could see annual price rises of over €420.

The company says wholesale energy prices have “risen substantially” over recent months.

Bord Gais also announced increases for its customers recently.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke25/03/2022