Price hike on the way for Energia customers in Carlow and Kilkenny
Gas and electricity bills will rise by 15% from 25 April 2022
Energia is the latest energy provider to announce a price increase for customers.
It says its average electricity and gas bills will go up by 15% from April 25th.
Customers in Carlow and Kilkenny who are on both plans could see annual price rises of over €420.
The company says wholesale energy prices have “risen substantially” over recent months.
Bord Gais also announced increases for its customers recently.