Price of a 3-bed home continues to rise in Kilkenny & Carlow

The price of a three-bed semi has risen again.

The Average House Price Survey for June from the Real Estate Alliance shows an increase in both Carlow & Kilkenny since March with an 8% increase overall nationwide in the past year.

The index concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three bed semi. It gives an up-to-date picture of the second hand property market in towns & cities countrywide to the close of last week.

Nationally the average cost for this type of property is €232,441. In Kilkenny it’s €211,167 marking a rise of 2.3% in the last three months while Carlow’s stands at €166,500 which is up 1.7%.

The average house price across the country rose by 8% in the past 12 months indicating a steadying of the market after an 11.3% overall rise in 2017.