Pride of the Parish: Ballon

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

On this episode we’re in Ballon Village, and more specifically Ballon National School who in collaboration with the Ballon Improvement Group ran their third annual Ballon Goes Green event last Wednesday. Featured on the programme are members of the Improvement Group, and some of the school children, teachers and school principal Mary Carroll.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee