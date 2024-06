Pride of the Parish: Graiguecullen

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

Today‘s programme comes from Graiguecullen and features the Graiguecullen GAA club, nuns from the Poor Clares convent, parish volunteers and the Parish priest Fr John Dunphy.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee