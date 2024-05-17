Pride of the Parish: Graiguenamanagh

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

In this episode of Pride of the Parish, Monica goes to Graiguenamanagh. Featuring in the programme are the Tidy Towns, Duiske Abbey Choir, the Barrow Valley Activities Hub and the Graiguenamanagh Rowing Club – just a small section of the many clubs and organisations that operate in the town.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.