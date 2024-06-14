Pride of the Parish: Kilnaspic Mooncoin

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

The programme focuses on the important role that the Kilnaspic People’s Shed plays in the parish and was recorded at their fundraising event – Craic at the Crossroads – which was held last weekend.

Featuring on the programme are the local people who use the shed and who established the shed. Here’s a clip from the programme where you’ll hear Jackie Barden, Treasurer of the People’s Shed talk about the happiness’s the shed has brought to the locals.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee