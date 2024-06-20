Pride of the Parish: Windgap

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

Monica Hayes visits Windgap. The programme explores some of the rich history and heritage in the area, the important role of sport and the GAA to the locals and the spirit of volunteerism among the people. The programme also features the Tidy Town group who have achieved a lot in the area.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee