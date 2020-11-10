Priests are being upset by people hopping from mass-to-mass critiquing their performance online.

The Association of Catholic Priests say these people are targeting priests who are not performers and are already self-conscious.

Since churches were closed for public celebration many parishes have streamed mass through Zoom or Facebook.

The Association of Catholic Priests wants to remind people that this format is new, and to have patience.

Fr Gerry O’Conner from the Scala Community in Cork city says priests can see how many views they’ve received:

“We are aware that people have their favourite online clergy, that they think some are better than others and that there’s reviews, analysis and comparisons that they think some are better than others being made, like anyone else, priests can be sensitive”.