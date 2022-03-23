Prince Charles and Camilla to arrive in the South East today five years after Kilkenny visit

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will begin a State visit to the region today.

After spending two days in the North, the pair will visit various sites in Waterford and Tipperary up to Friday, with Gardaí and Royal Protection Officers launching a major security operation to ensure their safety.

The exact location of their stops haven’t been revealed for operational reasons, but it’s believed the couple will visit places related to their interests in farming, architecture and heritage.

They previously visited Kilkenny in May 2017, stopping off at the castle for a hurling tutorial from Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody while they also met the award-winning Cartoon Saloon and other local successes.