Prison sentences and fines have been handed down at Kilkenny District Court in recent weeks following prosecutions taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

One individual was sentenced to five months in prison as well as a €2,000 fine and court costs totalling €1,245 while in a separate case a three-month prison sentence was handed down with a €1,500 fine and court costs.

In both cases, those convicted had been observed illegal netting on River Barrow trying to capture salmon.

The breaches dated to July 2020 also resulted in the seizure of a boat.

One of the cases has been appealed to the Circuit Court.

Meanwhile, Inland Fisheries Ireland has confirmed that a total of 250 illegal fishing nets, measuring 13,158 metres in total, were among the 1,287 items seized by the agency on its patrols and inspections in 2020.

Other items seized by Inland Fisheries Ireland included boats, spear guns, hand lines, traps, illegally caught fish and stroke hauls which are large-weighted hooks used to impale a fish.

To report suspicions of illegal fishing or sightings of illegal nets, you’re encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.