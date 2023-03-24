KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Pro Tray declared overall winner at last night’s County Carlow Digital Awards

Ballykealy House hosted the event

Image: From Local Enterprise Office Carlow Facebook page

The County Carlow Digital Awards has seen a range of accolades handed out.

Ballykealy House hosted the event last night with Pro Tray declared the overall winner as well as taking the Professional Services title.

Others celebrated were Bodylite Gear, Scats Bouncing Castles, Cullen Nurseries, Carlow Tourism, The Lace Gallery, Bramley’s Jewellers with The Big Idea and Duffy and Porter declared People’s Choice victors.

