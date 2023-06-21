The programme for the 50th Kilkenny Arts Festival has been unveiled.

The event, which runs from August 10th to 20th showcases an array of artistic disciplines including classical music, contemporary dance, visual art, immersive theatre, and more.

Some of the city’s buildings are being transformed into venues for the packed programme.

Festival Producer Marjie Kaley says they’re also marking the 50th anniversary of Seamus Heaney’s first appearance at the festival and his poem ‘Sweeney Astray’.

“He featured in the first program and then, you know, it’s kind of to commemorate the 10 years since he passed as well, and it’s one of the first times we’ve collaborated with the RTE concert orchestra,” says Marjie.

Click here for the FULL PROGRAMME