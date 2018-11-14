Progress being made in process of restoring Kilkenny’s Bridge House

Moves are underway to restore a prominent Kilkenny City premises which was engulfed in flames last month.

The Bridge House, some features of which dated from the 1600s, was the scene of a dramatic fire on October 10 which saw the roof cave in.

The local authority had served an enforcement notice on the building directing the owners to put a structure on the roof to safeguard it from the elements.

There were other requests to engage a grade one conservation architect and issue a methodology statement.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan’s been telling KCLR News that the owners have come back to the council’s planning department and works are set to get underway immediately.

However, it will likely take some time to complete.