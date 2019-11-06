Progress being made on Technological University for the South East

Minister John Halligan says he believes it’s only a matter of time before the Technological University for the South East will happen.

Speaking to KCLR at the Amplitude conference in Kilkenny this morning the Minister said negotiations are continuing between the Institutes of Technology in Carlow and Waterford.

He was reluctant to say too much about it but said he has spoken with management at IT Carlow and Waterford IT and has no doubt that it will happen.