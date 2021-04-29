A prominent Kilkenny angler says a number of local fish passes are “completely choked”.

Pat Kennedy, of the county’s Anglers Association, says the issue could have detrimental consequences for salmon spawning.

It’s after Cllr Maria Dollard’s called for the OPW to help clear the debris blocking a fish pass on the Ormonde Weir. (Read our story on that here).

But Pat says it’s a huge problem in Coon too, telling KCLR Live “There shouldn’t be any fish pass blocked, now there’s a major problem up in Coon this year as well, there was a denil fish pass that was installed by IFI there a few tears ago and this winter that is completely choked, absolutely 100% completely choked and blocked solid, no fish got passed that fish pass this year.”

Meanwhile, it’s Go Fishing Week and the first salmon on Kilkenny Anglers’ waters was picked up yesterday by local man Christy Young.