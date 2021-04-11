Prominent Kilkenny publican says ”vaccine pass” for hospitality won’t work

A prominent local publican’s warning that the vaccine passport system won’t work for hospitality.

It’s after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested that a “digital green certificate” or “vaccine pass” could allow the sector to reopen.

Pat Crotty is the owner of Paris Texas Bar and Restaurant in Kilkenny city.

He says it would be ridiculous asking his customers to be vaccinated when many of his staff aren’t; ”It doesn’t make sense. The majority of people who work in hospitality are young and it wouldn’t make sense to expect customers to be vaccinated and then the staff not vaccinated. I understand the need for a pass on a flight where there’s over 500 people where a vaccine or a negative test might work best but not in the hospitality sector.