Promoting mental wellness: Grow Mental Health brings free event series to Kilkenny

A series of talks regarding positive mental health and living well are on the way to Kilkenny.Grow Mental Health are hosting four weeks of free public events at the Springhill Hotel, the first of which commences on Tuesday, April 18th.

Author and former Governer of Mountjoy Prison John Lonergan will be one of the guest speakers at the first event.

Speaking on KCLR, John said that even when deciding to be happy, people must make sacrifices.

“You have to make lots of sacrifices if you want to be happy and content. It starts off with accepting your own reality and the first step towards happiness is accepting that reality.”