Properties in Carlow and Kilkenny among 180 to be sold by BidX1 today

Two local properties are among the latest lots to go under the virtual hammer with BidX1.

The digital property company is opening bids now for 180 residential and commercial units across the country.

These include a mid-terrace, three-bedroom house in Graignamanagh with an invitation for offers from €125,000.

And there’s a first floor, one-bed apartment in Tullow with a guide start of €75,000.

It gets underway at 8am and, in order to manage the volume of sales, the firm will close bidding on a property every two minutes from 9.30am.

