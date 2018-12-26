Property market slows down in last quarter but Carlow among top performers

A new Irish Independent/Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Index has revealed the property market was hit by a slow down in the last quarter of this year.

The survey found prices increased by minimal amounts or remained still due to lending rules and concerns over Brexit.

House prices in Carlow performed better than many with prices increasing by two point one percent. In Kilkenny there was minimal growth of just 0.6 percent

Around half of all markets surveyed showed no growth at all.

Estate agents say many people are adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach in relation to the effects of Brexit in March.