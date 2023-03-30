KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Proposals to help Government tackle the problem of vacant homes to be unveiled at a conference in Kilkenny today
Minister Neale Richmond is among those due to attend
Proposals to help the Government to tackle the problem of vacant homes will be unveiled at a Conference in Kilkenny later.
The Hardware Association of Ireland are hosting their annual gathering at Lyrath Estate Hotel.
Titled ‘Rebuilding Our Future’, key proposals set to be outlined are abolishing capital gains tax for vacant homes and imposing a 6% annual tax on vacant homes.
Retail and Employment Minister Neale Richmond is attending.