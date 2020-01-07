Protest closure by Carlow Crèche owner aims to highlight issues facing the sector

A local Crèche owner says she is closing today in protest over the latest issue threatening the future of her service.

Linda Mellon of Dolmen Nursery & Montessori service in Dolmen Gardens in Carlow says the hike in insurance is the straw that has broken the camels back.

One of the two companies operating in Ireland pulled out just before Christmas leaving hundreds of playschools and Montessori services facing insurance quotes that had tripled.

The Government announced a support package to try and help those under pressure in the childcare sector.

But Linda says her payment was nothing like the average €1500 that was announced before Christmas.

She says instead it amounted to €175.