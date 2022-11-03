Provision of high-speed broadband about nine months behind in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

The provision of high-speed broadband’s about nine months behind schedule.

That’s according to a senior official from National Broadband Ireland.

The company’s charged with delivering the new future-proof, high-speed, fibre-to-the-home network to more than half a million homes, businesses and farms across the country in the next three years.

Carlow’s faring best of the two counties locally – of the 8,000 included in the State’s Intervention Area 2,200 have had build works completed while a further 2,300 in Borris will be available for order in the coming months.

Kilkenny’s lagging a little behind – of its 19,0000 premises included in the State’s Intervention Area, 3,500 in the city will soon be able to place their order.

Chief Commercial Officer with the NBI Joe Lavin says they’re behind where they’d like to be but are working to get all connected as soon as possible.

