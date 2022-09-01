Public appeal issued after man goes missing from Co Kildare

Concern’s been expressed for the welfare of a man missing from Co Kildare.

53-year-old Pawel Konieczny was last seen at his home in Newbridge on Tuesday (30th August).

He’s described as being six foot tall, is of medium build with brown hair and green eyes. He also has distinctive tattoos on his left arm.

Pawel’s family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anybody with information to contact any garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.