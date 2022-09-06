Public consultation event on plans for the newest neighbourhood in Kilkenny takes place later today

Questions can be asked later today (Tuesday, 6th Sept) about proposals for a new neighbourhood on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

The draft masterplans for Loughmacask has gone on public display and can be viewed online at consult.kilkenny.ie or in-person at the council’s Planning Office at County Hall, the City Library branch or at St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall.

Added to that the first of two associated public consultation events takes place this (Tuesday) evening from 7pm to 9pm at Dicksboro GAA Club. The second is on the 19th of September at St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall, also from 7pm.

Submissions or observations must be forwarded by 5pm on Friday, 7th October, 2022, again online via consult.kilkenny.ie or by email to [email protected] You can also write to A./Senior Planner, Planning Department, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny

Before the proposals were issued our Edwina Grace went on a walkabout of The Butts with Stephen Murphy, who grew up there and who’s worked with the local Fr McGrath Centre for many years, to hear of some of the hopes and concerns he and others had.

That piece aired on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening and you can hear it here:

For more on this our Sue Nunn will be joined by Denis Malone, Director of Services with the county council, on this evening’s The Way It Is so tune in from 4pm.

