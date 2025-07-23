Calls for a speed review along a dangerous stretch of the N25 in South Kilkenny are being heard.

Around 600 people who gathered at a public meeting in Ther Rhu Glenn last month had called for the speed limit along a 9kim stretch of road from Slieverue to Glenmore to be reduced from 100km/hr to 80km/hr

A public consultation is now underway, and local Councillor Jenny Catt-Slattery says it’s a welcome step. “This is what the people wanted, I’m delighted to see its gone to public consultation.”

“It’s going to save lives and it was badly needed and only for this community has got themselves together and pushed it and pushed it and fair play to Bernie Mullally and everyone with her it’s fantastic to see that’s getting over the line.”