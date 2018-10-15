Public demonstration planned for Carlow in light of ongoing Cervical Check scandal

“The women of Ireland are worth more than this”.

So says the organiser of an upcoming demonstration in Carlow around the ongoing cervical check scandal.

Kirsten Kerr says she felt another public demonstration was needed locally following the death and funeral of Emma Mhic Mhathúna last week.

She’s looking for women and men to come out in solidarity to the Liberty Fountain next Saturday 20th of October where she’s told KCLR News there’ll be a number of people sharing their own stories.