A public meeting is to be held in County Carlow to explore how the community can become more dementia-inclusive.

Organised by Councillor Ben Ward and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, the event aims to raise awareness, share ideas, and highlight the supports that are available for those living with dementia and their carers.

There are over 600 known cases in Carlow and around 100,000 nationwide.

The meeting will take place in the Parish Centre in Tullow on the 25th of August at 7pm.

Speaking to KCLR News Cllr Ward said that people need to know what supports are available.

“You know there’s lots of people that are affected by it, the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, they’re trying to make the country more inclusive, and that starts with awareness, trying to make people aware of if you come across people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, how to deal with them, but also for carers, what supports are available, whether that be legal, financial, communication, different programmes that are available, they also run a social club around Carlow Town, and that’s something that I’m looking to try and spread around the County of Carlow.”