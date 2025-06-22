1 in 10 women in Ireland currently suffer from endometriosis, according to a local Sinn Féin TD ahead of a planned public meeting to discuss the disease next week.

Carlow Kilkenny Deputy Natasha Newsome Drennan and Ireland South MEP Kathleen Funchion will be hosting the event, at the Hoban Hotel in Kilkenny on Thursday at 7pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The condition is a whole body inflammatory disease, which primarily effects the pelvic region, and speaking on the Saturday Show, Deputy Newsome Drennan said that treatments in Ireland are not long term solutions.

“In Ireland, what we’re doing, is we’re basically treating the disease with contraceptives, chemical menopause, hysterectomy, and so on, and this is not a long-term solution. This is why we want more specialists in the field, but we have two specialists, one in Cork and one in Dublin, there’s money being thrown at it, but it still doesn’t do what we want it to do, what people need to be done.”